Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Superior Group of Companies (SGC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ: SGC):

3/20/2024 – Superior Group of Companies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/19/2024 – Superior Group of Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Singular Research.

3/15/2024 – Superior Group of Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $13.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2024 – Superior Group of Companies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/29/2024 – Superior Group of Companies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/21/2024 – Superior Group of Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/13/2024 – Superior Group of Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/5/2024 – Superior Group of Companies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

Superior Group of Companies stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,289. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.22 million, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Superior Group of Companies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

In other news, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $93,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $140,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,299.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $93,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,112,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 111,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 33.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

