Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS)

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on ONE Group Hospitality from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONE Group Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

ONE Group Hospitality stock traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,098. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $156.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 2.42. ONE Group Hospitality has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.06.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.98 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Equities analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, insider David Kanen acquired 73,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $310,415.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 386,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,731.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKS. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 681,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 177,224 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 676,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 91,037 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 350.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

