Wedbush Boosts Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Price Target to $11.00

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 85.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger purchased 6,860 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,563.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 9,870 shares of company stock valued at $71,952 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 13,788.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 43,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 43,293 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

