Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDSW) Short Interest Down 82.4% in March

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the February 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:WLDSW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,361. Wearable Devices has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures.

