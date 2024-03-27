Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDSW) Short Interest Down 82.4% in March

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the February 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wearable Devices Price Performance
NASDAQ:WLDSW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,361. Wearable Devices has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.
Wearable Devices Company Profile
