Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Watsco by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 648,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,013,000 after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 295,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,756,000 after buying an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 120,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO opened at $424.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $398.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.79 and a 52-week high of $441.29. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

WSO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

