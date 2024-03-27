Waterway Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,150 shares of company stock worth $1,913,202. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DGX

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DGX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.81. 666,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,120. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $148.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.13.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.92%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.