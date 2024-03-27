Waterway Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $446.05. The company had a trading volume of 766,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $433.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.19. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.