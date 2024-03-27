Waterway Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,963 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,590,533,000 after buying an additional 317,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,311,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,334,173,000 after purchasing an additional 196,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,635,000 after purchasing an additional 619,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 3M by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

NYSE:MMM traded down $2.21 on Tuesday, hitting $102.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,086,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,140,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.76. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $113.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.60.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

