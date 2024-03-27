Waterway Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.4% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after buying an additional 76,229 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $40.86. 14,539,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,310,775. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.10. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

