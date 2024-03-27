Waterway Wealth Management LLC Invests $289,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 370.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 430.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens cut their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.45.

Kroger Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.42. 4,237,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,092,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $57.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

