Waterway Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.3% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,149 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,329,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,937 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,226,390,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,696,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,137,865,000 after acquiring an additional 576,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $114.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,303,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,315,850. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $454.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.