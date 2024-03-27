WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 654 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,573 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.54. 4,539,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,468,191. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.13. The company has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.68, a PEG ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

