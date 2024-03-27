WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 3,485 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,198 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 205.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $42.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,465,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,137,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $170.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.68.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

