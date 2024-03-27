WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 2,879 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up approximately 0.8% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $21,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 331.4% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $31,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Analog Devices by 267.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,228 shares of company stock worth $4,134,502 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.6 %

ADI stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.02. The company had a trading volume of 946,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,675. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.75 and a 200-day moving average of $184.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77. The stock has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

