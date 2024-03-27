WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 24,224 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,224 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned approximately 3.60% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $19,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WASH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WASH traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.93. The stock had a trading volume of 32,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,199. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $458.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $45.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.72%.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

