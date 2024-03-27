WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 18,111 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,117 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 18,111 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $17,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,353,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,719,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,098 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,585,066 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $651,575,000 after purchasing an additional 615,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $77.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,011,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,318,338. The company has a market capitalization of $161.43 billion, a PE ratio of 90.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.28.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

