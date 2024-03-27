WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 1,031 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,234 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 18,385 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,261,000 after buying an additional 207,702 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.93. 4,380,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,235,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.33. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

