WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,637 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,416,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 497,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,913,000 after acquiring an additional 496,791 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VIG traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.32. 821,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.97. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.22 and a 12-month high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.