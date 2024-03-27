WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $70.10 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 349,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,806 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.8% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $70,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,394,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.27. The stock had a trading volume of 17,055,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,110,500. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $210.41.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

