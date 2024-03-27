WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 720,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,184 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amcor by 783.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,275,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amcor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Amcor by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 951.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819,836 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth about $58,210,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of AMCR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.44. 4,171,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,125,032. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. Equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.