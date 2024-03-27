WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 327 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in RTX were worth $16,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 188,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,859,000 after buying an additional 26,436 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $11,213,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 55,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,708,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,014,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $129.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.12.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

