WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 23,745 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6,298.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,745 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,398,000 after acquiring an additional 134,869 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,913,000 after buying an additional 30,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,286,000 after buying an additional 106,353 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VO stock traded up $2.15 on Wednesday, reaching $247.89. The company had a trading volume of 389,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $248.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.88 and its 200 day moving average is $223.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

