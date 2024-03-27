Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 20,783 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,783 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $18,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,070,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.86. The stock had a trading volume of 352,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,306. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.25.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

