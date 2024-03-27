Wanchain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $29.72 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $73.64 million and $29.72 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 40.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00078275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00029887 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00010478 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00018434 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,800,636 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

