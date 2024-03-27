Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Europe upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.01. 1,173,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,283,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $61.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.79. The company has a market cap of $491.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 7,218,243 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 682,868,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 7,218,243 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 682,868,829 shares in the company, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 656,395,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,582,913,441.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,855,694 shares of company stock worth $2,160,109,372. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

