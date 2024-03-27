Vuzix (VUZI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Vuzix Stock Performance
VUZI opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.90. Vuzix has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $6.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vuzix
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VUZI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vuzix by 93.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 1,554.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vuzix during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Vuzix during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Vuzix
Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; Vuzix Shield smart glasses; Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware and supports various ERP systems, as well as custom and engineering solutions.
