Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Hits New 1-Year High at $276.58

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $276.58 and last traded at $274.81, with a volume of 40603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.54.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.