Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of Vista Gold stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vista Gold by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 8.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 32,332 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,734,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vista Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

