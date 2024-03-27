Vision Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,068,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 102,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.89 and a 200 day moving average of $66.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $76.38.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

