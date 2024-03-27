Vision Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.