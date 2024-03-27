Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 340 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VOO stock opened at $476.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $361.68 and a twelve month high of $483.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

