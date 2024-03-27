Vision Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after purchasing an additional 895,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $212,262,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VUG opened at $343.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $237.32 and a 52-week high of $348.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $333.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.43. The stock has a market cap of $112.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

