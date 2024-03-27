Vision Capital Management Inc. Invests $312,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Marriott International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Marriott International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Marriott International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Marriott International by 64.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $252.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.98. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $155.80 and a one year high of $256.53. The company has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at $349,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at $349,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 over the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAR. Argus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.81.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

