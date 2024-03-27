Vision Capital Management Inc. Invests $272,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,400,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,077 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,252,070,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 38.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,916,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,015,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $177.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.25 and its 200-day moving average is $140.19. The company has a market cap of $284.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $227.30.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

