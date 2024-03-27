Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $8.97 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up about 1.4% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $8,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,240,500,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $125.42 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $127.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.33 and a 200-day moving average of $101.21.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.83.

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

