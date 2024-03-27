Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $8.42 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Watsco accounts for 1.3% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $8,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,670,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,577,000 after purchasing an additional 32,734 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 105,561.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,973,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Watsco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.00.

WSO opened at $424.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $398.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.79 and a 52 week high of $441.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Watsco’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.74%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

