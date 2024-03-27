Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $3.23 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter worth $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Pinterest by 155.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $65,949.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $65,949.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $725,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,062.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,250 shares of company stock worth $5,484,246. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Argus upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.13. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

