Vision Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $428,520,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,970,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,202,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,045.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,455,000 after purchasing an additional 937,404 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,786,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $114.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.77. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $86.86 and a 1-year high of $115.19. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

