Vision Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,075 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DVY stock opened at $119.63 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $121.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.71 and a 200-day moving average of $113.15.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

