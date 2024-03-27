Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the February 29th total of 60,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 136,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Virax Biolabs Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Virax Biolabs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Virax Biolabs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

Virax Biolabs Group Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of VRAX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.78. 1,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,585. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. Virax Biolabs Group has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $8.54.

Virax Biolabs Group Company Profile

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

