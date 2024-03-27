Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 21,000 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Viking Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,823. The stock has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $158.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.