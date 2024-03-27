Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases 14,000 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,059 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,260,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,477,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 507.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,161,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

Exelon Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.56. 5,881,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,148,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.