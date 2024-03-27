Viking Fund Management LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Southern Copper Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE SCCO traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $102.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,198. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $106.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.73. The firm has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

