Viking Fund Management LLC Decreases Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 195.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 33.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.91.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,090.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 467,280 shares of company stock worth $12,153,605. 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AR traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,951,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,557. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.74. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

