Viking Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 5.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 56.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $967.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,321. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $899.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $759.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $478.77 and a 12-month high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.71 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,895 shares of company stock worth $15,666,586 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

