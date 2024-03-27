Viad (NYSE:VVI) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.45

Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.45 and last traded at $37.42, with a volume of 69960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on VVI. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Viad from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Viad from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Get Viad alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Viad

Viad Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average of $31.88.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Viad had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $291.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viad Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viad

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 0.5% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,298,000 after acquiring an additional 18,766 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 22.8% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 814,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,030,000 after acquiring an additional 151,137 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 777,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 148,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.