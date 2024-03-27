Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Short Interest Update

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 84.5% from the February 29th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Versus Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ VS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,706. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. Versus Systems has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $20.80.

Get Versus Systems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Versus Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Versus Systems by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 920,683 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Versus Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Versus Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.