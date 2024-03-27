Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.40

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.40 and last traded at $51.04, with a volume of 90519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.56.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VCEL. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vericel from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.42.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $645,289.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,985 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,021.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $645,289.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,985 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,021.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $352,046.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,429.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,915 shares of company stock worth $2,676,022 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vericel by 54.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 44,507 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Vericel by 6.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 28,262 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vericel by 19.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 39.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,150,000 after purchasing an additional 161,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 8.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

