Venus USDC One Day Trading Volume Hits $125.22 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $112.41 million and $125.22 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02355913 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $124,462,609.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

