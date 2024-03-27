Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Ventas has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years. Ventas has a dividend payout ratio of -272.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Ventas to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.4%.

VTR opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ventas has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -384.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 99.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

